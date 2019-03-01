(1934-2019)
DYSART — Beverly Stein, 84 of Dysart, died Thursday, Feb. 28, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab Center, Vinton, of cancer.
She was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Homer, Neb., to Basil and May (Mason) Higgins. She married Elmer Stein on Sept. 22, 1953, in Dysart.
She graduated from high school in Belle Plaine in 1952. One of her first jobs after high school was working in the mail department at Funks Seeds in Belle Plaine. Beverly helped with many chores and outside activities around the family farm where they lived until retiring and moving to Dysart in 1990. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart.
Survived by: her husband; her children, Brenda Krause of Marion, Greg (Cathy) Stein of Elberon, Darby (Renee) Stein and Randy (June), both of Vinton, and Pam (Russell) Lawless of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents and grandparents; a brother, Duane Higgins; and a sister, Catherine Higgins Starr.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Zion Lutheran Church, Dysart, with a private family burial in Dysart Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 1, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
She enjoyed crafts, scrapbooking, baking and canning. Her favorite was making gifts for family members’ special occasions. Beverly and Elmer loved to go dancing. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
