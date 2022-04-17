Beverly Rose Crawford

December 30, 1946-April 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Beverly Rose Crawford, 75, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home from kidney failure and cancer.

She was born December 30, 1946, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Virgil and Rose (Kersey) McNamee.

Beverly graduated from West High School with the class of 1964.

Beverly worked as a paraeducator for Waterloo Community Schools for 21 years, retiring in 2012. It wasn't just a job; it was her passion to work with children with special needs.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Beverly loved giraffes and had an extensive giraffe collection. Beverly appreciated a good maid-rite and knew the best could be found at Taylor's Maid-Rite in Marshalltown. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She had a great love for music and adored listening to her family members perform. Her family, especially her grandchildren, meant the world to her and she cherished the time she spent with them.

Survived by two sons, Cory Crawford and Kendal (Trisha) Crawford all of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Elijah Walker, Keaton Gedusky, Kaylynn Crawford, Kennedy Crawford, and Tucker Crawford; two sisters, Carol Ann (Richard) Hoing of Casa Grande, AZ and Donna Mae McNamee of Marshalltown; brother, Sonny (Alice) McNamee of Peoria, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Rose and sister, Roberta Jean McNamee.

Celebration of Life Gathering: 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Beverly wanted her grandchildren to take a trip to the Denver Zoo to see her favorite animal, the giraffe. Memorials will help fulfill her wishes.

