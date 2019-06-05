{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly Rathbone

(1925-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Beverly Jean Comstock Rathbone, 93, of Cedar Falls died Monday, June 3, at Western Home Communities-Nation Cottage.

She was born Sept. 12, 1925, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford and Dora Speicher Comstock. She married Mark Rathbone on March 4, 1948, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He died Sept. 13, 1980.

Beverly graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1943 and moved to California to work on the Treasure Island Naval Base in San Francisco during World War II. She then worked for 42 years at the Waterloo Water Works as a clerk/cashier.

Survived by: three nieces, Melissa Mendenhall of Waterloo, Connie Antonowicz of Chicago and Julia Abraham of Virginia; a nephew, John Netty of Cedar Rapids; great-nieces and nephews, Emily and Tyler Mendenhall, Alyson and Brianna Netty; and many family and friends.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Luella Mae Comstock Netty; a stepsister, Delva Moritz; and stepmother, Nellie Mae Comstock.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Beverly enjoyed collecting antiques, growing roses, and traveling around the U.S. and to England. She was beloved by her family and friends; known for her beautiful hair, Bette Davis eyes, love of church, adventurous spirit, impeccable fashion sense, and always being lovely to everyone she met.

