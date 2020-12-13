Beverly R. Shirk

Beverly Ruth Shirk died on Oct. 6, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz.. She is survived by her son David (Heidi); grandsons Travis and Clay; and great-grandsons Novak and Emmett. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years in Feb. 2019. Beverly completed her nursing degree from Allen Hospital Nursing School in 1953 and worked for over 30 years in Waterloo as a registered nurse. No service is planned at this time. Donations in memory of Beverly may be sent to : Friends of Hartman Reserve—Endowment. PO Box 624 Cedar Falls, 50613.
Please send condolences to: David Shirk 5310 E 6th St. Tucson, Ariz. 85711.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.