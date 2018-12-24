WATERLOO — Beverly R. Bowers Bunn, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Dec. 22, at her home in the Western Home Communities.
She was born June 15, 1933, in Waterloo, daughter of Elmer and Edna Lukes Ames. She married Max Bowers on Feb. 27, 1955. He died in 1993. She then married George “Bill” Bunn Jr. on Jan. 11, 1997. He died in 2011.
Beverly was a bookkeeper for Bowers Masonry for 35 years before retiring in 1991. She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and for many years was an Election Day worker.
Survived by: a daughter, Sandra (Garry) Stuber of Waverly; a son, Mike (Lynn) Bowers of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Joy (Jake) Alsop, Molly (Chris) Ott, Drew (Kelsey) Bowers and Katy (Brandon) Moeller; a brother, Donald Ames; a sister, Carol Brunson; five great-grandchildren, Axel, Silas, Braxton, Annika and Layla; Mona (Scott) White; a stepson, Guy Bunn; a stepdaughter; and several stepgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a stepson, Gil Bunn; a brother-in-law, Dale Brunson; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Ames.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
