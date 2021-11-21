Beverly Mae Olson

September 3, 1932-November 18, 2021

Beverly Mae Olson, 89, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was born September 3, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Herbert and C. Eileen (Glass) Fay. Bev graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1950 then attended the Iowa State Teacher's College (UNI). On July 12, 1952, she was married to Sgt. Marvin Olson at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls. Bev was a very involved mother and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Marvin. She is survived by two sons, Craig (Debora) Olson of Buckingham, IA and Scott (Brenda) Olson of Denver, IA; three daughters, Cathy (Chuck) Parsons of Cedar Falls, Coni (Jim) Hansen of Waterloo and Lori (Stephen) Knapp of Waterloo; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and her sister, Marilyn (Moe) Trebitowski of Arizona.

Bev's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Family requests ALL attendees wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus and condolences left at https://www.dahlfuneralhome.com/.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home 1825 W. 12th Street Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613 319-266-7525 DahlFuneralHome@cfu.net.