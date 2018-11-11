(1932-2018)
RAYMOND – Beverly M. Smith, 86, of Iowa Falls, formerly of Raymond, died Friday, Nov. 9, at Hansen Family Hospital, Iowa Falls.
She was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Britt, daughter of Lester and May (Peterson) Johnson Michelson. She married Vernon Smith June 28, 1950, in Garner. He died in 1987.
Beverly graduated from Britt High School in 1949, and was employed with Great Plaines Gas and Joe Thome Trucking as a secretary, retiring in 1989.
Survivors: 11 children, Susan (Galen) Eilers of Janesville, Janine (John) Greenwood of Ames, Les (Diana) Smith of Waterloo, Joel (Kathy) Smith of Waterloo, Becki (Joe) Draeger of Savage, Minn., Mark (Sue) Smith of Nora Springs, Laurie (Mike) Johnson of Pleasant Hill, Mo., Tim (Cindy) Smith of Conway, AR, Larry Smith of Evansdale, Randy (Kerry) Smith of LeCenter, Minn., and Andy (Melissa) Smith of Alden; 37 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: five siblings, Pauline Grieman, Raymond Michelson, Vivian Michelson, Allen Michelson, and Duane “Bud” Michelson; a granddaughter, Heather Johnson; and a grandson, Robert McIlrath.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo.
Memorials: to the family.
Onlnie condolences at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
