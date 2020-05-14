Beverly M. Rapp

(1926-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Beverly Mae Rapp, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 13, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born May 18, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of George B. and Thora (Stueland) Leckington. She married S. John Rapp on May 18, 1947, in Cedar Falls.
Beverly graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1944. She was a bookkeeper for her husband's service station business until 1990, and later operated Dry Run Creek Antiques. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Stephen (Dolly Maier) Rapp of Waterloo and Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Julie (Brian) Lewis of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren: Carrie (Marc) White, Eric (Krista) Lewis, Alexander Rapp and Stephanie Rapp; six great-grandchildren, Noah, Ethan, Zackary, Kennedi, Zoe, and Emmie; and a sister, Olive Kane of Bettendorf.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Boyd Leckington.
Services: Private family services will be held Saturday at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Beverly loved reading, was a lifelong learner, and talented artist. She enjoyed international travels, going to auctions, and researching history. She and John participated in antique shows around the country, and spent winters in Melbourne Beach, Florida. A cherished wife, mother, grandmother; she will be missed by many.
