Beverly Luck

January 13, 1939-January 9, 2023

PLAINFIELD-Beverly Luck, 83, formerly of Plainfield, IA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, IA of natural causes.

Beverly Mae (Tynan) Luck was born on Friday the 13th of January, 1939 in Charles City, IA, the daughter of James and Lettie (Hermen) Tynan. Beverly attended school in Charles City until after her mother passed away when Beverly was 16. Beverly later went back to earn her GED so that she could graduate before her children graduated.

Beverly met Larry Luck in May of 1956 on a blind double date in Charles City. They knew that they had met their partner for life and married on October 28th of that year in Charles City. They lived in the Horton area for the first 6 years of marriage where they welcomed their daughter, Evelyn, and their son, Lloyd, before moving to Colorado for 3 years where they welcomed their son, Andy. They moved back to Plainfield, IA on December 31, 1965. A few months later they bought the home in Plainfield where they lived until shortly after they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in October of 2016. Their health forced them to move into assisted living communities before they both found their way to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

As a child, Beverly would often babysit neighborhood children or relatives. After marriage, she worked briefly at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly before choosing to stay home and raise her family after their first child was born. Over the years Beverly would often babysit nieces and nephews. Once their children had all graduated, Beverly worked for over 10 years in the cafeteria at Plainfield Community School. After they started having grandchildren, Beverly enjoyed babysitting them whenever she could.

Beverly was a member of Horton Baptist Church. Beverly always had a variety of plants and flowers in the yard that she cared for. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, drawing, painting, and rubber stamping. Beverly also enjoyed cooking and everyone loved her cooking. She would make meals that could easily stretch to feed anyone who happened to drop in. Holiday meals will never be the same.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Larry of Waverly, her children Evelyn and Alex Thompson of Waverly and their children and families, Lloyd and Kim Luck of Marshalltown and their children and families, and Andy Luck of Plainfield and his children and families, and her brother Jack (Judy) Tynan of Charles City. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jerald “Jimmy”, Leo, Darrell “Dean”, and her sisters Rose, Mary Lou, and Juaneta.

Visitation will be at the Good Shepherd Chapel in Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial services will be at 2:30 PM on Saturday, January 14th at the Chapel in Bartels with Pastor Jim Ackerson officiating. A private family burial of Beverly’s cremains will take place in the Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187