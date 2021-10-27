September 11, 1933-October 26, 2021

GILBERTVILLE-Beverly L. Becker, 88, of Gilbertville, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at her home.

She was born Sept. 11, 1933 in Dinsdale, Iowa, daughter of Clarence and Lillian Nissen Ehlers, Sr. She married Paul M. Becker on July 9, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2005.

Bev worked at Carnation, Bell Telephone, National Bank and retired from Covenant Medical Center, in 1999.

Survived by: her six children, Sandy (Vern) Barrick of GIlbertville, Tim (Jackie) Becker of Washburn, Nancy (Mike) Lanigan of Waterloo, Jeanette (Bill Gardner) Even of Washburn, Judy Schmitz of Des Moines and Steve (Chanteil) Becker of Jesup; 13 grandchildren, Lisa Stoddard, Brad Becker, Audra Rademacher, Neal, Lindsey and Luke Thome, Nikki Pfalzgraf, Brandi Even, Zoe Schmitz, Brandt, Dalton, Lauren and Kendall Becker; 4 great grandchildren, Chase, Kali, Chelsie and Clara; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Ehlers of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a grandson, Curtis Barrick; and her six siblings, Virginia Davis, Paul Ehlers, Clarence Ehlers, Bill Ehlers Jr., Norma Sass, and Don Ehlers.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 29 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28 at the church. There will be no public visitation on Friday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: directed to the church or Bosco System.

