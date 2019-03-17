Try 3 months for $3
Barton and Beverly Knipfer

Beverly Ann Knipfer, wife of Barton Knipfer, entered into heaven on March 7, 2019, of stage 4 leukemia.

Beverly and Barton were married 59 years and 66 days.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Barton, of Jesup; three sons; Gregory and family of LeMars, IA, Randy and family of Monticello, MN and Cameron and family of Omaha, NE, and a daughter, Sondra and family of Purcellville, VA.

The family requests memorials in memory of Beverly be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

