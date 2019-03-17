Beverly Ann Knipfer, wife of Barton Knipfer, entered into heaven on March 7, 2019, of stage 4 leukemia.
Beverly and Barton were married 59 years and 66 days.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Barton, of Jesup; three sons; Gregory and family of LeMars, IA, Randy and family of Monticello, MN and Cameron and family of Omaha, NE, and a daughter, Sondra and family of Purcellville, VA.
The family requests memorials in memory of Beverly be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.