(1944-2020)
Beverly Klemp, 76, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on August 1, 2020 at her home.
Bev was born on February 6, 1944, in Tripoli, Iowa, the daughter of George and Agnes (Hagenow) Drewis. She was baptized on February 27, 1944 in Tripoli and confirmed on March 30, 1958 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. She graduated from Tripoli High School on May 18, 1962. She was united in marriage to Jerry Klemp on June 30, 1963, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
Bev worked her entire career in healthcare, starting at the Denver Sunset Home and then Allen Hospital in the physical therapy department. She semi-retired on March 10, 2000 from Allen. Bev continued working at the hospital on a periodic basis.
Bev’s grandchildren were very important to her and she also enjoyed traveling. Together Jerry and her collected Winchester rifles, enjoyed the outdoors and hunting together. Jerry passed away on January 8, 2005.
Bev is survived by two sons, Brett (Vicky) Klemp of Waterloo and Corey (Amy) Klemp of Ellsworth; five grandchildren, Alex (fiancé, Corey) Klemp, Abby Klemp, Dalton Klemp, Logan Klemp and Avery Klemp; a great grandson, Layten Klemp; and a brother, Danny (Linda) Drewis of Denver. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister (Janice Drewis), her husband, (Jerry); nephews, (Bruce and Tim Drewis and Jeffrey Tix).
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Denver Visitation from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Memorials may be directed to the Denver American Legion Post #653. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379.
