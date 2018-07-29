WATERLOO — Beverly K. Ward, 77, died at home Tuesday, July 24, of natural causes.
Bev was born Feb. 17, 1941, in Eldon, daughter of Charles Drake and Dorothy Drake. She married Larry Ward of Waterloo, and they remained married until his death in 1998. She was then reunited with her lifelong love, Bill Zwanziger of Waterloo.
Survived by: a son, Darren Ward; and a daughter-in-law, Rochell Harland Ward of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a son, Deric Ward.
Celebration of Life: from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 30, at Lighthouse Lounge in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be made to Cedar Bend Humane Society in her name.
She and Bill enjoyed snow birding in Florida for many years. Bev loved to golf, play cards with her girlfriends and clean house.
