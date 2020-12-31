Beverly K. Koeppel

Beverly was born on April 1, 1954 in Independence, IA the daughter of Pete and Evelyn L. (Barske) Koeppel. She was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School in Independence. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Northern Iowa in 1976, later that same year she took a position as a Substance Abuse Counselor at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. In 1991 she became a Special Education Teacher at the Cromwell Children’s Unit at MHI. Beverly valued her education and in 1998 received her master’s degree in special education from the University of Dubuque. Beverly worked at MHI for forty years before retiring in 2016