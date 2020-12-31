 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverly K. Koeppel
0 entries

Beverly K. Koeppel

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly K. Koeppel

April 1, 1954-December 25, 2020

INDEPENDENCE—Beverly K. Koeppel, 66, Independence, died at her home in Independence on Friday December 25, 2020.

Beverly was born on April 1, 1954 in Independence, IA the daughter of Pete and Evelyn L. (Barske) Koeppel. She was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School in Independence. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Northern Iowa in 1976, later that same year she took a position as a Substance Abuse Counselor at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. In 1991 she became a Special Education Teacher at the Cromwell Children’s Unit at MHI. Beverly valued her education and in 1998 received her master’s degree in special education from the University of Dubuque. Beverly worked at MHI for forty years before retiring in 2016

Beverly is survived by many cousins, friends, neighbors, a special “niece” and “nephew,” and her five cats: Cara, Alley, Abby, Peggy, and Cassie.

She is preceded in death by her parents Pete and Evelyn Koeppel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday January 2, 2021 at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 AM until services on Saturday.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News