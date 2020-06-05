Beverly K. Hoeg
0 entries

Beverly K. Hoeg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly K. Hoeg

Beverly K. Hoeg

(1937-2020)

TRAER — Beverly Kae Hoeg, 83, of Traer, died Wednesday, June 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born March 11, 1937, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Lester and Twylah (Engel) Keese.

She married Duwane Hoeg on Sept. 18, 1957, at Traer Methodist Church. He died Dec. 22, 2012.

She graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Iowa State University. She had her husband farmed near Elberon. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors: a daughter, Julie (Ernie) Cufr of Traer; five sons, Steve (Jill) Hoeg of Prior Lake, Minn., Robert “Bob” (Andrea) Hoeg of Waukee, Michael “Mike” Hoeg of Channahon, Ill., Edward “Ed” (Brenda) Hoeg of Traer, and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Lori) Hoeg of Traer; 17 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters and one great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Jim Keese of Iowa City, and Larry “Butch” Keese of Dysart; a sister, Shirley Wolfgram of Traer; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, Jack Keese; two sisters-in-law, Rose Keese and Betty Keese; and a brother-in-law, Milt Wolfgram.

Services: Private family services will be held at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with burial in Buckingham Cemetery in Traer.

Online condolences at www.kruse-phillips.com.

Beverly enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, baking cookies and bars. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. Beverly liked to attend her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events and was a Minnesota Twins and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Hoeg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News