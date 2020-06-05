Beverly K. Hoeg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1937-2020)

TRAER — Beverly Kae Hoeg, 83, of Traer, died Wednesday, June 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born March 11, 1937, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Lester and Twylah (Engel) Keese.

She married Duwane Hoeg on Sept. 18, 1957, at Traer Methodist Church. He died Dec. 22, 2012.

She graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Iowa State University. She had her husband farmed near Elberon. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors: a daughter, Julie (Ernie) Cufr of Traer; five sons, Steve (Jill) Hoeg of Prior Lake, Minn., Robert “Bob” (Andrea) Hoeg of Waukee, Michael “Mike” Hoeg of Channahon, Ill., Edward “Ed” (Brenda) Hoeg of Traer, and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Lori) Hoeg of Traer; 17 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters and one great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Jim Keese of Iowa City, and Larry “Butch” Keese of Dysart; a sister, Shirley Wolfgram of Traer; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, Jack Keese; two sisters-in-law, Rose Keese and Betty Keese; and a brother-in-law, Milt Wolfgram.