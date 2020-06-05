Beverly K. Hoeg

(1937-2020)
TRAER — Beverly Kae Hoeg, 83, of Traer, died Wednesday, June 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born March 11, 1937, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Lester and Twylah (Engel) Keese.
She married Duwane Hoeg on Sept. 18, 1957, at Traer Methodist Church. He died Dec. 22, 2012.
She graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Iowa State University. She had her husband farmed near Elberon. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors: a daughter, Julie (Ernie) Cufr of Traer; five sons, Steve (Jill) Hoeg of Prior Lake, Minn., Robert “Bob” (Andrea) Hoeg of Waukee, Michael “Mike” Hoeg of Channahon, Ill., Edward “Ed” (Brenda) Hoeg of Traer, and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Lori) Hoeg of Traer; 17 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters and one great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Jim Keese of Iowa City, and Larry “Butch” Keese of Dysart; a sister, Shirley Wolfgram of Traer; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, Jack Keese; two sisters-in-law, Rose Keese and Betty Keese; and a brother-in-law, Milt Wolfgram.
Services: Private family services will be held at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with burial in Buckingham Cemetery in Traer.
Online condolences at www.kruse-phillips.com.
Beverly enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, baking cookies and bars. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. Beverly liked to attend her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events and was a Minnesota Twins and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.