October 14, 2021

Beverly Joanne Nicoletti passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 14 at her home in Waterloo, IA.

Joanne Nicoletti (Peterson) born to Harry and Vera was the only daughter of three brothers Jerry, Jack and Eugene.

Survived by and loving mother to sons Chet, Mark and daughter Chrystal. She will be forever cherished and remembered by her grandchildren Nichole, Kortni and Chase.

Joanne resided in California working in banking most of her professional career and enjoyed retirement living amongst the beautiful mountains of Prescott, AZ.

At Joanne’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, she asked that friends and loved ones donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Lakota children at St. Joseph’s Indian School.