May 17,1934—November 22, 2020

Beverly Joan Boemecke (Sinders), age 86, of Ventura, CA, passed away on Nov 22, 2020. Beverly was born in La Porte City, IA to parents Gilbert Claude and Edith Iona (McNamee) Sinders on May 17,1934. She spotted the love of her life, Joe, playing accordion in a band at the first dance she ever attended. They married April 27, 1955. Beverly was a very loving and committed mother to each of her two daughters. In the 1990s Joe was the accordionist and a vocalist in the old Western group “The Original Riders of the Purple Sage” and Bev helped sell their CDs.

She is survived by her daughter Laura (Kevin) Clark of Ventura, CA; grandchildren Allison Clark of NY, NY, Danielle Clark, and Tyler Clark; brother Ed (Peggy) Sinders of Houston, TX; sister Betty (Owen) Wood of Cedar Falls, IA; and brother Bob (Peg) Sinders of Waterloo, IA. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph (Joe) Boemecke on April 8, 1999, her parents Gilbert and Edith Sinders, her daughter Veronica Boemecke on November 15, 1967, her sister Jeanette (Ed) Steiner, and her brother Jerry Dean Sinders. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

There will be a private burial held at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, CA. There will be a Celebration of Life via a Zoom conference call on December 12th at 10:30 am PST.