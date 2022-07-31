Beverly Jeanne O’Rourke was born on May 10, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Arthur and Blossom (Cherry) Tufts. Beverly graduated from Frederika High School in 1951. She was married to Wallace Aegerter in 1951. Four children were born to this union and they later divorced. Beverly married Terrance “Irish” O’Rourke in 1963, in Villisca. A daughter was born to this union. The couple made their home in southwest Iowa where Beverly worked at Corning Nursing and Rehab Center. She was also a farmwife and bookkeeper at an implement store. Beverly enjoyed music, crafts, genealogy, animals, taking care of her grandkids, going to garage sales, driving, and reading. Beverly died at the age of 88 on July 26, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Center in Fontanelle. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 2 sons, Ricki Jae O’Rourke and Michael Shane O’Rourke; a grandson, Shawn O’Rourke; a great grandson, Kylan O’Rourke; a brother, Jack Tufts; and a brother-in-law, Gary Hughes. Beverly is survived by 5 children, Kim (Teresa) O’Rourke of Greenfield, Tamara Tufts of Corsicana, Texas, Jina (Edd) Roberson of Corsicana, Texas, Teri Shannon (Michael) Atherley of Oelwein, and Sharon (Richard) Boykin of Trenton, South Carolina; a sister, Judy Hughes; a brother, Terry (Carole) Tufts; a sister-in-law, Carol Tufts; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The funeral will be Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Central Christian Church in Waterloo followed by the burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.