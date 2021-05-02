October 4, 1946-April 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Beverly Jeanne Denney, 74, of Waterloo passed on to her Lord on Tuesday, April 28 at Allen Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 4, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of Wayne and Aubrey Robinson. Bev graduated from West High in Waterloo with the class of 1964 and attended Iowa State University. After marrying, she was a stay at home mom, living in Virginia, Florida, Oregon, and Wisconsin before returning to Waterloo in 1993 and working for Veridian Credit Union until her retirement in 2012. She was a member of Cedar Valley Church and Heartland Vineyard.

She is survived by her children Pam (Tim) DeSalvo of TN, Susan (Phil) Denney of OR, John (Alyssa) Denney of WI; siblings Pat (Renny) Austin of MO and Roger (Sue) Robinson of IA; grandchildren Katie Reggio of VA, Lauren Johnson of OR, JoJo DeSalvo of TN, Jacob Denney of WI, Alysa Denney of WI, Lincoln Denney of WI, and Leo Denney of WI; great grandchildren Diana and Caleb Reggio of VA.

She was proceeded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lakeview Lodge in Hickory Hills Park next Sunday, May 9th, from 1-4 pm.