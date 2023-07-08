August 17, 1921-June 18, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Beverly Jeane Knapp, 101 of Cedar Falls, IA passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023. Jeane was born August 17, 1921, in Des Moines, IA. Her parents, Dale and Ferne Sprow moved to Waterloo, IA in 1932. Jeane graduated from West High School in 1939. She attended the University of Iowa and Northern Iowa before her marriage in 1942 to Dr. Dale Harris. During his 5 years as medical officer in the US Navy, they lived in many places and survived the Pearl Harbor bombing while stationed in Oahu.

Jeane was very involved in Marshalltown, IA, as Auxiliary president of Mercy Hospital and also president of Marshalltown Assistance League. She was active in PEO chapter JU in Marshalltown and chapter FV in Cedar Falls. Jeane was widowed in 1959 and married Gerald F. Knapp in 1960. Always interested in fashion, she owned and operated Jeane’s Fashions for 12 years before she and Jerry retired and joined her parents in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Jeane continued her active lifestyle and was awarded Arkansas’ State Senior Award and was also the Super Senior Golf Champion in 1993. When Jeane relocated back to Iowa to be closer to her daughter, she became an enthusiastic supporter of UNI and attended many sporting and cultural events.

When asked her secret to longevity, she replied, “enjoying people!” She truly loved everyone around her, and her love was felt deeply by her family and friends. Jeane especially cherished the special travel experiences all over the world with her daughter and best friend, Holly. Her grandchildren will forever treasure the many fun experiences well into her later years including water skiing, ziplining, sailing, motorcycle riding, castle exploring, golfing, and mountain road trips. Jeane will always be remembered for her spirited and fun-loving outlook on life. She was positive, optimistic, adventurous, and always willing to try new things. Her resilience was inspiring to all.

Jeane and her family will be forever grateful to her faithful friend Cori Anderson, for weekly cheery visits. They are also thankful for the excellent care that Jeane received from the staff at the Western home and Deery Suites.

Jeane was preceded in death by her parents, Dale, and Ferne Sprow; husbands, Dr. Dale Harris and Gerald F. Knapp; her children, Brother Patrick Harris OSB, Dr. Neil S. (Cynthia) Harris, Holly (Dennis) Kruger, Dixie Knapp Jorgenson and Bobby Lee (Susan) Knapp. Her grandchildren, Vanessa Harris, Jennifer Harris, Timothy Knapp, Kurt Kruger, and Philip (Jodi) Kruger.

Jeane is survived by her granddaughters, Katharine Harris, Dr. Laurel Knapp, Kimberly Kruger, Stacy Kruger, and Dr. Heidi (Michel) Kruger. She is also survived by great grandchildren: Nick Hammer, Wyatt Hammer, Oliver Knapp, Anna Knapp, Jacob Bear, Kody (Vanessa) Kruger, Klayton (Lauren) Kruger, Jessica Marie, Django Vermeulen, and great great grandchild, Kaden Kruger.

A memorial service will be held at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution to PEO in Jeane Knapp’s memory, contributions can be made payable to Continuing Education or PCE, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.