June 25, 1944- May 11, 2022

EVANSDALE-Beverly Jean Speer, 77, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. She was born June 25, 1944, in Waterloo, the daughter of James and Kuturah Dancer Speer.

She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School 1962.

Beverly had been a lifetime member of First Reformed Church in Evansdale.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, Carol (Gary) Havran of Minnesota, and twelve nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Shirley Bartlett, Kathleen (Mike) Raney, Lois (Stanley) Ehlers; a niece; and two nephews.

Most important to Beverly were her relationships with family and friends.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 with burial in the Geneseo Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo is in charge of arrangement 319-233-3146.