July 10, 1926-May 31, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Beverly Jean Greenway (95) of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away on May 31, 2022. Beverly and her twin, Betty, were born July 10, 1926 in Coshocton, Ohio to Irene Bailey Fortune and Frank Bailey.

She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa during the depression with her mother and stepfather, Harley Fortune.

Beverly worked several jobs to help support her family before retiring from Covenant after twenty years of employment.

Beverly enjoyed a special relationship with her daughter, Brenda Greenway. They spent many hours together completing craft projects, watching sporting events, enjoying picnics, and talking on the telephone daily.

She loved her cats and always had one or two. She loved to spend time with her granddaughters; tea parties were a treat as each grandchild got to pick out a tea set to use. Not one teapot or cup was broken!

Beverly spent her spare time crocheting, completing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader of westerns. She was a proud Hawkeye and Chicago Cub fan. She could be heard cheering and yelling at the television as her teams won or lost!

Beverly resided at the Western Home Communities the last six years of her life. Her family would like to thank her caregivers for providing her with loving care.

Beverly was immensely loved by her daughters, Brenda Greenway and Deb (Gene) Schmitz, her grandchildren, Erin (Pat) Oetker, Leah (Jordan) Wall, Ali (Kyle) Skillings; and great grandchildren, Kiley, Bree, Tessa, and Scarlet Oetker, Jamie, Audrey, and Charlie Wall, and Lucy Skillings.

Beverly is survived by four sons, Mike, Dennis, Jerry, and Francis Tompkins and their families.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Frank Bailey Jr., Betty Shepard, Judy Anderson, Jack Fortune and her oldest son, Eugene Tompkins.

Private services were held.