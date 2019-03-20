(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Beverly “Jayne” Lenehan, 84, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 16, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born March 22, 1934, in Vinton, daughter of Murray and Lyle (Burroughs) Gallaher. On Aug. 22, 1953, she married Robert J. “Bob” Lenehan at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Jayne graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1953. She worked at Rath Packing Co. for 17 years, Kurtts Jack and Jill for 15 years, and then ran a day care out of their home in Waterloo for several years.
She was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Mike (Mona) Lenehan of Denver; four daughters, Kim Widdel and Cheri (Rick) Smedley, both of Waterloo, Julie (Larry Welch) Cerwinske of Mason City and Karen Lenehan of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Leola Lenehan of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; mother- and father-in-law; a grandson, Nathan Picht; and two brothers, Murray Gallaher and Dennis Jacobs.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Jayne enjoyed playing cards, especially 500. Her greatest joy came while spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially around Easter time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.