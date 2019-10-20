{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Beverly J. Spears, 74, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Waterloo, daughter of Elwyn B. and Ramona E. Frisbie Spears.

She was a 1963 graduate of Waterloo West High School. Beverly worked as a cashier in the deli at Hy-Vee on University Avenue for 20 years, retiring in 2011.

Survived by: her twin sister, Barbara Spears of Waterloo; a brother, Eugene (Darlene) Spears of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Janice Spears of Springfield, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Gary Spears and Stephen Spears; a sister-in-law, Marlys Spears; and a niece, Sandy Spears in infancy.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with inurnment in the Elmwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, 166 W. Airline Hwy., Waterloo 50703.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Beverly loved family, crocheting, gardening and using her Kindle to connect with other people. She will be greatly missed.

