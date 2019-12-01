(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Beverly J. Saak, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Nov. 24 at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born March 4, 1930, in Mount Auburn, daughter of Ralph and Matilda (Albertson) Brokaw. She married AJ Saak on Sept. 7, 1948, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Beverly graduated from Waterloo West High School and was a homemaker throughout her adult life.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Dennis (Dianne) Saak of Nevis, Minn., and Guy Saak of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Warren) Scouton, Katie (Corey) Steinke, Adam and Lilly Saak; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Ahlman of Kansas City, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Arlene Bedard.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel, with inurnment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
