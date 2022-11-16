December 21, 1928-November 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Beverly J. Narveson, 93, of Waterloo, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born December 21, 1928, in Forest City, the daughter of Rudd and Adele Hickey Hill. She was a 1946 graduate of Forest City High School.

She married Donald Narveson on August 27, 1948, in Forest City; he preceded her in death on February 12, 2004.

Beverly was a long-time resident of Waterloo where she worked as a Teacher’s Aide at Kittrell Elementary School, retiring after over 25 years.

She was an avid reader and volunteer who loved playing Bridge. She treasured her FaceTime chats with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memories include two sons, David (Debra Sabrsula) Narveson of Simonton, TX, Dann (Judy) Narveson of Houston, TX; a daughter, Donna (Kent) Gerdes of Dallas, TX; seven grandchildren, Amber (Brandt) McCoy, Andrew (Julie Meyer) Gerdes, Danielle (Rich Lowenberg) Narveson, Suzanne (Ben) Barnes, Dana (Gabriel) Krizin, Paul Werner, and Deanna Narveson; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor Lovik of Forest City, Judy Terry of Iowa City; and two brothers, David Hill of Leland, and John (Deanna) Hill of Forest City.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, Rodney Hill.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Friendship Village Chapel, 600 Park Lane, Waterloo, Iowa.

Memorials: may be directed to Friendship Village Auxiliary.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.