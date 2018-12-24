WATERLOO — Beverly J. Hunter, 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 22, at ManorCare Health Services.
She was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Auggie and Marianne Andreassen. She married Alva Hunter June 19, 1951, in Waterloo. He died July 19, 2017.
Beverly was a homemaker.
Survived by: five children, Kim (Mark) Wolkenhauer of Waterloo, Todd Hunter of Waterloo, Kevin Hunter of Waterloo, Kay (Rick) Edwards of St. Louis, Mo., and Fran (Martha) Tootill of Des Moines; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and A great-great grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Rick; and seven brothers and sisters.
Private family service: will be planned for a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
