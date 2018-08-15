CEDAR FALLS — Beverly Jane (Rankin) Fread, 79, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Loveland, Ohio, died Monday, Aug. 13, at Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center, Cedar Falls.
She was born April 5, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, to Martha (Baker) and Woodrow Rankin. On Nov. 25, 1961, she married Robert R. Fread at the Montgomery Presbyterian Church.
Bev was raised in the Cincinnati area, graduating from Sycamore High School in 1957. Bev and Bob made their home in Loveland for most of their married lives. Bev worked as a bank teller and bookkeeper, stay-at-home mother, and did in-home child care for many family members and neighbors. She was the nursery class Sunday School teacher at the Evendale Community Church for about 20 years. Bev and Bob moved to Cedar Falls in 2018 to be close to family.
Survived by: her husband; her father, Woody of Springfield; her son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Bob and Sue Fread of Hudson; her granddaughters, Sara and Hannah Fread of Hudson; and a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Paul.
Preceded in death by: her mother.
Prayer service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Western Home Communities Stanard Assisted Living Chapel, 420 E. 11th St., Cedar Falls. Funeral service to follow in Ohio, with burial at a later date in Union Cemetery, Symmes Township, Ohio. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Bev loved children. She also loved music and she sang in the Cincinnati May Festival Chorus in her younger years. Other hobbies included flowers and baking cookies, especially at Christmas and for church events.
