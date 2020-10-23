Beverly J. Davis

November 7, 1927-October 21, 2020

Beverly “Bev” Jean Davis, 92, of Sumner, Iowa formerly of Ames, Iowa transitioned peacefully on October 21, 2020.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.

She was born on November 7, 1927 in Indian Creek Township, Story County, Iowa to Clarence and Madeline Warrell.

She graduated from Maxwell High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Harry Raymond Davis on January 5, 1947. They lived most of their life in Ames, Iowa until retiring to Pharr, Texas. Following Harry’s death in 2003 Beverly remained in Pharr until moving back to Iowa in 2015 and living in assisted living.

After Beverly’s children began school she performed many jobs including school secretary and hospital secretary. After retiring, Harry and Bev enjoyed traveling, boat trips, dominoes, cards, bingo, and golf.