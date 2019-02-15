WATERLOO — Beverly J. “Bev” Gallatin, 72, of Mahomet, Ill., formerly of Peoria, Ill., and Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 4, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a brief illness.
She was born Nov. 20, 1946, in Story City, to Emery J. and Betty J. Hanson Tegland. She married Howard P. Gallatin on June 8, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellsworth.
She graduated from South Hamilton High School in 1965, received her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Iowa in 1969 and her master’s in education from Illinois State University in 2000. Bev was an ICU nurse and cardiac education nurse at St. Francis and Proctor Hospitals in Peoria; diabetic education nurse at Allen Memorial Hospital and finished her career teaching nursing at Hawkeye Community College.
She was a member of and sang in the choir at Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria and Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Rebecca (Paul) Fleming of Media‚ Pa., and Deborah (Matthew) Shoemaker of Mahomet; a granddaughter, Emery Shoemaker of Mahomet; a sister, Marjorie (Gary) Evans-Roth of Fairfield; and two stepsisters, Mary (Paul) Hill and Sandy (John) Underberg.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepmother, Arlie; a brother, Bruce; a stepbrother, Edward Danielson; and a stepsister, Orene Glantz.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial at 2:30 p.m. in Homewood Cemetery, Ellsworth. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
