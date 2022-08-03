Beverly J. Baish

October 6, 1921-August 1, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Beverly “Bev” Baish, 100, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

Bev was born October 6, 1921, in Lehigh, daughter of Theorn and Hazel Davis Johnson. She graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1939.

She married Derrell W. “Bud” Baish on January 28, 1940, in Waterloo; he died April 2, 1998.

Bev was mainly a full-time wife and mother and had worked part time in retail for some years. She enjoyed knitting, embroidery, going to the casino, and Iowa Hawkeye athletics.

Bev is survived by her son, Gary and daughter, Sharon Clark, both of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren: Debbie (Jim) Kline, Candy (Mark) Hersey, Kelly (Kortney) Clark, Matt (Angie) Baish, Tony (Liz) Baish, and Cory (Kyle) Beem; 17 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Theodore and Edward Johnson; sister, Evelyn Poulin; grandson, Randy Clark; and great-grandsons, Cody Hersey and Jeremy Clark.

Funeral Services are 11:30 AM on Friday, August 5, at NewAldaya Lifescapes Chapel, Cedar Falls with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 4, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo.

Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.