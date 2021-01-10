Beverly Irene (Braun) Moeller

January 2, 1941-December 28, 2020

Our beloved mother, Beverly Moeller, passed away on December 28, 2020, following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She left her life the way she lived it; courageously, gently, peacefully.

Bev was born to Paul and Irene Braun in Wichita Falls, Texas. Following the family’s 1943 move to Waterloo, Iowa, Bev graduated from West High School in 1958. She earned a chemistry degree at Iowa State University, where she met and married Michael David Moeller in 1960.

Mike and Bev fell in love with the Pacific Northwest during his army service at Fort Lewis, Washington. They moved to Gig Harbor and then to Walla Walla in 1974, where Bev worked for twenty years at Walla Walla Community College. Following their retirement, they lived in Arizona, New Mexico, and Ocean Shores, WA before returning to the Seattle area.

Bev enjoyed gardening, music, genealogy, photography and making pottery. In her last years, she loved singing with The Tremolos, a Seattle-area choir for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners.