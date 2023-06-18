November 30, 1927-June 6, 2023

Beverly (Faust) Gillespie was born November 30, 1927, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Flossie and Harold Fox and sister of Erle Faust. She married John Gillespie in 1947 and six years later had their daughter Colleen. The three moved from Omaha to Waterloo, Iowa, in the late 1950s where John became a partner at Waterloo Metal while Bev worked for the Waterloo Schools. She started as an aide at Kingsley Elementary and eventually joined the Purchasing Department of the School Administration Office. In 1987, Beverly and John retired and moved to Kenwood, California, to be close to their daughter Colleen, her husband Steve Rose and their new grandson, Jake.

John and Bev worked hard helping at all the family businesses, including the Vineyards Inn, Jake’s Deli, and many other projects and benefits the Roses undertook. After John passed away in 1996, Beverly’s amazing work ethic and never-ending drive served as a great role model to everyone she met.

Beverly passed away on June 6, 2023, more than 20 years after being diagnosed with Waldenstrom’s Disease. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Bev is survived by Colleen, Steve and Jake as well as dozens of nieces and nephews. She will be remembered with much love by her family and countless friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of sending flowers please plant something of your choosing at your home for you and your family to enjoy with her memory.