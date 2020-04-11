(1934-2020)
WATERLOO — Beverly E. Rustad, 86, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on April 4.
She was born April 1, 1934, in Mason City, daughter of Seymour A. and Amy A. (Nelson) Rustad, and graduated from West High School in 1951 and attended the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
She worked in various financial institutions, retiring in 1996 after 23 years with John Deere Employee Credit Union (now Veridian Credit Union). Beverly was the past president of Quota Club and a member of Sons of Norway. She was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church and volunteered at the church and was voted the Ascension Sweetheart in 2006.
Survivors: her family, Cynnthia Johnson of Pacific Palisades‚ Calif., Brad (Kate) Bolender of Iowa City, David (Diane) Bolender of West Des Moines, Judy (David) Johnson of Pacific Palisades‚ Calif., and Andrea (Jarrad) Berg of Broomfield, Colo.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: A celebration of her life is planned at a later date with inurnment at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood.
Memorials: to Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701, or Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Bev was an eternal optimist who loved life and had an unshakeable faith. She was a friend to many and a pillar of strength to her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able to see the good in the problems or situations that weighed heavy.
