× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1934-2020)

WATERLOO — Beverly E. Rustad, 86, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on April 4.

She was born April 1, 1934, in Mason City, daughter of Seymour A. and Amy A. (Nelson) Rustad, and graduated from West High School in 1951 and attended the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.

She worked in various financial institutions, retiring in 1996 after 23 years with John Deere Employee Credit Union (now Veridian Credit Union). Beverly was the past president of Quota Club and a member of Sons of Norway. She was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church and volunteered at the church and was voted the Ascension Sweetheart in 2006.

Survivors: her family, Cynnthia Johnson of Pacific Palisades‚ Calif., Brad (Kate) Bolender of Iowa City, David (Diane) Bolender of West Des Moines, Judy (David) Johnson of Pacific Palisades‚ Calif., and Andrea (Jarrad) Berg of Broomfield, Colo.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: A celebration of her life is planned at a later date with inurnment at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood.