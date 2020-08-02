Beverly E. Rustad

Beverly was the past president of Quota Club and a member of Sons of Norway. She was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church and volunteered at the church and was voted the Ascension Sweetheart in 2006. She was baptized in Northwood, IA and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Bev was an eternal optimist who loved life and had an unshakeable faith. She was a friend to so many and a pillar of strength to her family through difficult times. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able to see the good in the problems or situations that weighed heavy. Her family in California will miss her phone calls each week that helped bridge the miles between them and she will forever be remembered as a humanitarian, a fierce 99 player, a lutefisk lover and a kind, gentle and genuine person. God bless you Beverly and thank you for all that you gave to us. We were blessed to have you while we did.