(1934-2020)
Beverly E. Rustad, 86 of Waterloo, IA, died at the UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1934, in Mason City, IA, the daughter of Seymour A. and Amy A. (Nelson) Rustad and graduated from West High School in 1951 and attended the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
She worked in various financial institutions retiring in 1996 after 23 years with the John Deere Employee Credit Union (now Veridian Credit Union).
Beverly was the past president of Quota Club and a member of Sons of Norway. She was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church and volunteered at the church and was voted the Ascension Sweetheart in 2006. She was baptized in Northwood, IA and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Bev was an eternal optimist who loved life and had an unshakeable faith. She was a friend to so many and a pillar of strength to her family through difficult times. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able to see the good in the problems or situations that weighed heavy. Her family in California will miss her phone calls each week that helped bridge the miles between them and she will forever be remembered as a humanitarian, a fierce 99 player, a lutefisk lover and a kind, gentle and genuine person. God bless you Beverly and thank you for all that you gave to us. We were blessed to have you while we did.
She is survived by her family, Cynnthia Johnson of Pacific Palisades‚ CA, Brad (Kate) Bolender of Iowa City, David (Diane) Bolender of West Des Moines, Judy (David) Johnson of Pacific Palisades‚ CA, and Andrea (Jarrad) Berg of Broomfield, CO.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood.
Memorials in Beverly’s name may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701, or Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.