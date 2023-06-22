November 5, 1928-June 19, 2023

OSAGE-Beverly E. Place, 94, of Osage, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Beverly was born on November 5, 1928, in Eugene, Oregon to parents Pleze and Irmave (Dietz) Miller. The family moved to Iowa shortly after Beverly was born. Beverly graduated from Cedar Falls High School and then Allen College, receiving her RN. She was employed the University of Iowa Hospital, and later the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City before her retirement.

Beverly was united in marriage to Thomas Place in 1951 in Cedar Falls. The couple were blessed with three children: Scott, Sonja, and Mark.

In her free time, Beverly loved to golf, and she was involved in the Osage Precisionnaires Drum and Bugle Corp. She also loved to spend time with her friends and taking care of her beloved dog, Katie.

Beverly is survived by her children, Matthew Scott (Deb) Place, Sonja (Darrell) Linzy, and Mark (Janet) Place; grandchildren, Kali, Zach, Ashley, Christopher, Nathan, Steffany, Titus (Kassy) and Saymon; 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; and her parents.

The family would like to thank Beverly’s dear friend, Donna Burkhardt, for her care and compassion these many years.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.