CHELSEA — Beverly J. Dreessen, 76, of Chelsea, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Sunny Hill Care Center of Tama.
She was born on May 28, 1942, on the farm north of Traer, daughter of Cleone and Thelma (Cone) Karr. On Jan. 18, 1988, she married Delmar “Frog” Dreessen at the Chapel of Bells in Las Vegas.
Beverly lived in Traer with her mother before she met her husband. She and Delmar lived on a farm south of Traer before moving north of Chelsea. She worked at Sunrise Hill Care Center for 26 years as a CNA and an activity director. During her time at the nursing home, she also worked for six years at Rubes Restaurant in Montour as a waitress.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Ronald “Skip” Randell Jr. of Grundy Center; a daughter, Holly Rotzinger of North Liberty; two brothers, Marvin (Delores) Karr of Rudd and Roger (Joyce) Karr of Denver; a sister, Phyllis Thoren of Cedar Rapids; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Wilson of Traer and Norma Karr of Cedar Rapids; and nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and friend Nancy Dvorak.
Preceded in death by: her parents; four brothers, Duane Karr, Robert Karr, Paul Karr and Gaylord Karr; and a sister, Bernadine Liverman.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, with burial at West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 7, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Beverly enjoyed taking camping trips with family and friends, sitting out by the campfire, watching old TV programs, and making homemade cards for people. She enjoyed trips to Michigan and Indianapolis to watch NASCAR races and before her health got bad, the trip to New Zealand and Australia with her husband.
