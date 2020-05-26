Beverly Dickman

(1938-2020)
CLARKSVILLE – Beverly A. Dickman, 81, died Sunday, May 24, at home of natural causes.
She was born May 30, 1938, in rural Clarksville, the daughter of Bernard Carter and Esther Dorothy (Wedeking) Lodge. She married Mark Dickman on Nov. 19, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He died June 27, 2018.
She attended rural Country School Jackson #12 and Clarksville High School. As a teenager, Beverly received the titles of Miss Clarksville AMVETS and Miss Iowa AMVETS. She received both a CNA and med aide certificate and worked the Allison Nursing Home for 30 years.
Beverly was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School.
Survived by: a son, Lon Dickman of Clarksville; two daughters, Brenda Dickman and Dawn (Roger Hoodjer) Koop, both of Clarksville; two grandchildren, Kara Koop and Carter Koop; and two nieces and four nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a brother, Larry Lodge.
Combined services for Beverly and Mark Dickman: 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, with burial in Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, and tending to her flowers. She always looked forward to spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, at Christmas which was her favorite holiday.
