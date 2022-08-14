October 28, 1935-August 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Beverly Cunningham, 86, of Waterloo, formerly of Washburn, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, atRavenwood Specialty Care. She was born October 28, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of William and Laura (Koepke) Sass.

She married Robert Cunningham November 18, 1950, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death in 2015. Beverly was a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed camping and was an avid reader.

Beverly is survived by her sons; David (Debra) Cunningham of Cedar Falls, and Robert Cunningham of Waseca, MN; two sisters, Mary Sankey of Washburn, and Berdine Cole of Waterloo; a son-in-law, Craig Maire of Washburn; 7 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, daughter; Susan Maire; her parents; and seven siblings.

There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com