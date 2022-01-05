March 28, 1954-December 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Beverly “Bev” Frost, 67, of Waterloo, died Thursday December 30, at home.

She was born March 28, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Virgil and Irene Thilges Norte. She married Steven Frost on December 22, 1981, in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2019.

Bev owned a dog grooming company name Charlie’s Place and other occupations such as a reserve officer for the Waterloo Police Department and police dispatcher.

Survivors include: her children, Jeremy (Sara) Frost of Waterloo and Jennifer (Bill) Collins of Enderby, British Columbia, Canada; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; her brother, Bernard Norte of Owatonna, MN; her sister, Barbara Scholl of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Byron Norte and Bruce Norte.

Graveside Service: 11:00 am Saturday, January 8, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com