OELWEIN — Beverly Jean Bailey, 88, of Oelwein, died Monday, Sept. 3, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
She was born April 19, 1930, in Westgate, daughter of Archie and Hilda (Mohlis) McClain. On June 13, 1949, she married John William Bailey at the United Brethren Church in Sumner. He preceded her in death Nov. 14, 2001. She later married Larry Morrison; he preceded her in death March 30, 2016.
Beverly graduated from Oran High School in 1948. She had been employed in banking and was co-owner of Bailey’s Cafe for 46 years.
Beverly was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein and the Ladies Aide. She was a former member of the United Methodist Church of Oran.
Survived by: her children, Robert (Marsha) Bailey of Dike, Mary (Dan) Contreras of Woodbury, Minn., and Ann (Jim) Vondrak of Westchester, Ill.; her grandchildren, Greg (Nancy) Contreras, Dan Contreras Jr., Damon Contreras, Heather (Ethan) Campbell, Laurie (Kevin) McLaughlin, Jill (Barry) Derekson and Katie Vondrak; her great-grandchildren, Baylee, Carson, Ryker, Addy, Lauren, Maria, Julia, Toni and Emma; her sisters, Betty Smith of Cedar Rapids and Sandi Sandhagen of Peoria, Ariz.; many nephews and nieces; a stepson, Larry Jr. (Deb); and two stepgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband; her second husband; her brothers, Duane McClain and Jim McClain; and her sister, Iva Mickelson.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home, Oelwein. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Beverly loved dancing, enjoyed gardening, spending time at the cabin, shopping, visiting with friends, time at the Williams Center, driving around the countryside and going out to eat. Most of all, she enjoyed her family and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.