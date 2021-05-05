May 11, 1926-May 1, 2021

WAVERLY-Beverly “Babs” Rose Ormston, 94, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday night, May 1, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly,

Babs was born on May 11, 1926, in Jesup, Iowa, the daughter of Elsie Bertha (Hoeft) and Dewey Edward Walker. She attended country schools near Jesup and Dunkerton and then the Janesville School District, graduating in 1944. On March 11, 1945, she was united in marriage to Richard Lyle Ormston at the Janesville Methodist Churchhe couple returned to Waverly and began farming. They farmed together for over 50 years and retired in 1997.

Babs was a faithful member of Heritage United Methodist Church. She was also a Farm Bureau Member and assisted Dick as Secretary Treasurer for Bremer Co-op Creamery Board. Babs farmed beside Dick and also loved being a homemaker. She loved attending activities involving her children and grandchildren.