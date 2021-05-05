May 11, 1926-May 1, 2021
WAVERLY-Beverly “Babs” Rose Ormston, 94, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday night, May 1, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly,
Babs was born on May 11, 1926, in Jesup, Iowa, the daughter of Elsie Bertha (Hoeft) and Dewey Edward Walker. She attended country schools near Jesup and Dunkerton and then the Janesville School District, graduating in 1944. On March 11, 1945, she was united in marriage to Richard Lyle Ormston at the Janesville Methodist Churchhe couple returned to Waverly and began farming. They farmed together for over 50 years and retired in 1997.
Babs was a faithful member of Heritage United Methodist Church. She was also a Farm Bureau Member and assisted Dick as Secretary Treasurer for Bremer Co-op Creamery Board. Babs farmed beside Dick and also loved being a homemaker. She loved attending activities involving her children and grandchildren.
Babs is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Dick; two daughters, Dana Bogle of Brocton, IL and Danise Schweer of Waverly, IA; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marie Larson, and Mary Margaret (David) Beidelman; brother-in-law, Bill (Cindy) Ormston; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert (Lily) Walker; son-in-law, Eugene “Gene” Schweer; brothers-in-law, Bob (Betty) Ormston and Bill Larson; and sisters-in-law, Grace (Milt) Westendorf and Lavon (Ralph) Juhl.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Heritage United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Heritage United Methodist Church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to Bab’s family. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
