August 28, 1925-May 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Beverly Ann (Ritchie) O’Brien of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Lakeview Landing/Friendship Village.

She was born on August 28, 1925, in Coleridge, NE. She married Vincent O’Brien on September 6, 1947, in Waterloo. He died January 29, 1979.

Beverly was a Registered Nurse. She was extremely proud to have worked 30 plus years as a RN. She also had a strong Catholic faith. She loved singing and playing the piano. She enjoyed playing cards and socializing with her friends at Friendship Village.

She is survived by one son, Craig (Jane) O’Brien of Marion, IA; two daughters, Bridget (John) O’Brien-Betts of Toronto, CN and Susan (Bill Tate) Potwin of Waterloo; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or Friendship Village.

A special thanks to all the healthcare providers and staff at Friendship Village and Cedar Valley Hospice.