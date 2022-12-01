November 29, 2022

MANCHESTER-Beverly Ann McQuillen, 89, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.

Survivors include her four daughters, Sherry (Larry) Millang of Cedar Falls, Margo (Mike) Zitelman of Arlington, Carla (Terry) Franck of Winthrop, and Brenda (Kevin) Streicher of Lamont; 12 grandchildren, Andrea (Colby Timmer) Millang, Betsy (Tyler) Gillis, Adam (Samantha) Millang, Matt (Tracy) Zitelman, Marcia (Chad) McLaud, Marie (Mark) Bockenstedt, Michele Zitelman, Tyler (Danielle) Franck, Colleen Franck, Trevor (Kinzlee) Franck, Kyle Streicher, and Blake Streicher; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; a sister-in-law, Joyce Harbaugh of Manchester; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Doris (Elmer) Manson of Manchester and John (Catherine) McQuillen of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.

The mass will be livestreamed at http://blessedtrinitycluster.com/livestream-mass.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery—Manchester, Iowa