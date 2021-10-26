April 1, 1936-October 24, 2021

DIKE-Beverly Ann Graves (Long), 85, of Dike, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. A few months ago, Bev fell and broke her femur. No real surprise she was holding the door for someone else when it happened. After surgery, she struggled to get her strength back, and her health slowly declined. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Dike Chapel, 680 Main Street in Dike, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Essential Instruction, formerly known as the Lincoln Center Christian Reformed Church. Burial will follow funeral services at Lincoln Township Cemetery, located next to the Church.

Beverly was born April 1, 1936, the daughter of Marion & Lois Long. She was raised on a farm west of Grundy Center, Iowa. She attended rural school in Melrose Township of Grundy County. She graduated from Eldora High School in the class of 1954. On December 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to Dennis Graves at her parents’ home in Grundy Center. Together they raised 5 children in the last home Dennis built in rural Dike. She was the proud owner of Bev’s Beauty Shop for over 50 years. She enjoyed and appreciated time spent with customers and quite often shared a homemade treat with them. Shortly after Dennis’ passing, Bev sold her home in the country and moved to Cedar Falls where she spent the remainder of her years.

There was nothing Bev enjoyed more than watching her husband, kids and grandkids compete, playing cards, and cookingaking. Up to the day she could no longer drive, there weren’t many events she missed and carried a sack of goodies along with her to share with whomever she sat with. Even after she couldn’t drive and her memory wasn’t the best, she rarely forgot to ask about their events. She loved her family and friends! Friend, mom, grandma, and great grandma, you are loved and will be missed!

Bev was a member of Lincoln Center Christian Reformed Church until she could no longer drive, and then attended church at NewAldaya where she spent her final years. Bev knew God had her in His hand; but to know He’s now got her in His arms brings so much joy!

Bev is survived by her children Doug (Kim) Graves of Hawaii, Brian Graves (Genene Baker) of San Angelo, TX, Kevin (Madelyn) Graves of Cedar Falls, IA, Dawn (Joel) Weber of Dike, IA, and Darci Morgan of Dike, IA; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darrell & Gerry Long and sister Donna Hickman-Federspiel.