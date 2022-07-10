Beverly Ann Boeck

August 1, 1927-July 8, 2022

Beverly was born to Russell and Anna Chesmore Hundley on August 1, 1927, at their home in Waterloo, Iowa. Bev left her challenges behind on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center. When asked by a grade school teacher about her life’s ambition, she answered “to be a good wife and mother.” She met and exceeded her goal by far.

She was working at the former Log Cabin Inn on Rainbow Drive, Cedar Falls when a handsome young man asked her to fill his coffee thermos. They met again while roller skating with friends. On July 9, 1947, Beverly married that man, Otto Lewis “Lew” Boeck, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Later in life, Lew often said that he owed most of his success in life to her. She sewed for the family, their home and hobbies; even constructing tents. Bev excelled as a cook. The freezers and shelves were full of garden and orchard produce, as well as, canned meats. She always had several types of homemade desserts and cookies to offer visitors.

She was a Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout Troop Leader, as well as a decorative cake baker. She may be best known as Janesville’s Caramel Apple Lady handing out delicious handmade Caramel apples to all the kids on Halloween, spanning several generations. Each recipient was asked to sign her spiral notebook, a valuable family treasure.

Bev was fiercely loyal and protective of both family and pets. She would feed any person or animal that came her way. Bev was gentle and kind, with a wry sense of humor and a twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes. She was exceedingly self-sacrificing and frugal so that she could be generous with her time and resources for her family. She rolled well with life’s changes and often said “and this too shall pass.”

Bev and Lew spent time in Germany while Lew was coordinating the establishment of a new John Deere tractor plant. They attended U of I football bowl games and camped annually in Canada. Bev could be found around town with one of their many dachshunds riding along in the basket of her moped. In her 80’s she even rode her Segway uptown to pick up their mail!

Bev is survived by her dachshund Ruby, son Robert, daughter-in-law Desiree (Cedar Falls), grand-daughters Christina Boeck (Travis) Crew (Janesville) and Larissa Boeck (Katy Farlow) (Ames), and 3 great-grandchildren: Ariella, Jonah and Uriah Crew. Her husband, Lew, preceded her in 2020 and their daughter, Patricia in 2005.

If you enjoyed Beverly’s caramel apples or have other special memories of Beverly, please share them on the Kaiser Corson website or send them to Bob Boeck, 5601 Wagner Rd, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. The family would appreciate hearing from you.

A small graveside service is planned for Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Janesville, Iowa. Family and friends are invited.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family 319-352-1187