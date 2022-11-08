June 19, 1938-November 6, 2022

BUCKINGHAM-Beverly Alice Yarrington, 84, Buckingham, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.

Beverly was born June 19, 1938 in Waterloo to the late Vernie and Maudie (Carpenter) Fuller. Following her graduation from West High School in 1956 she married Ronald Yarrington in July of 1957. Beverly was a hard working person helping Ronald on the farm while also working for Rath Packing and later performing data entry for Covenant Medical Center until her retirement.

Beverly was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who dearly loved her family. Some of her happiest times were spent during the nearly 30 years of wintering in Florida.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 65 years; sons, Doug (Jaqie) of Waterloo and Dale (Loretta) of Buckingham; grandchildren, Matthew (Ana) Yarrington and Stefani (Chris) Wichman; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Gladys Fitzgerald; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Russell (Donna), Sylvester (Margie) and Darwin (Barb) Fuller.

Visitation for Beverly will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service at Buckingham Cemetery at a later time. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.