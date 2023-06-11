Beverly Alice Miller

March 3, 1931-May 27, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Bev Miller, 92, died in her sleep at her residence at Windhaven Assisted Living on May 27th 2023. She was born March 3rd 1931, in Waterloo, IA., the daughter of Clarence and Hattie May Gesell.

Bev attended Waterloo East High. She was active in the music department, playing in the marching band and accompanying music groups on the piano. Her favorite was playing in the annual Swing Show. As a student she started working at the offices of Rath Packing Company. She graduated with the class of 1948 and attended Iowa State Teachers College in CF.

Bev married Don Miller and raised three children, Scott, Liz and Chris, they later divorced.

Bev was a voracious reader and enjoyed many hours volunteering in the Book Nook at the Cedar Falls Public Library. Her love of travel led her on several international and U.S. adventures. Important throughout her life was experiencing the wonders of the great outdoors and the lasting friendships she made in the places she chose to live, on lake Mendota in Madison and next to Percussion Rock in the Wyoming Valley of Spring Green, WI along with the Orchard Hill school area in Cedar Falls where she helped raise the kids.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill and Jim; and sister, Winnie.

Bev is survived by her brother, Tom; her 3 children; 2 granddaughters, Meggan Holm and Brody Adair; and great-grandchildren children, Payton Baker, Loagan Holm, CJ Holm, Jackson Adair, Cooper Adair, and Talley Adair.

A celebration of Life will be held Aug 19th 2023 at the Island park Beach House in Cedar Falls starting at noon. Those who wish to remember Bev in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St. Cedar Falls, Ia. 50613.