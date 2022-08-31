May 28, 1934-August 29, 2022

Beverly A. (Stewart) Wason was born on May 28, 1934, in Clarion, IA, the daughter of Harold and Clara (Stafford) Stewart. She grew up in Clarion, IA, and took her education seriously. She graduated from Clarion High School in 1953 and went on to receive a degree in English from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA in 1956. She married Craig Allen Wason on June 30, 1957, lived in Waverly, IA, and later made their home in Waterloo, IA for many years.

Beverly lived a fulfilling and adventurous life. She died at the age of 88 years, on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence, IA.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Scott) Henderson, Orange, CA, Sarah (Larry) Crawford, Independence, IA, Paul (Jennifer) Wason, Omaha, NE, and Grant (Bobbi) Wason, Cedar Falls, IA, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Clara Stewart, and a sister, Grace Acosta.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. Inurnment will be held at Memory Garden in Iowa City, IA. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Thursday.

