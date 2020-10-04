Beverly A. Schmidt

Beverly, age 75, formerly of Waterloo, IA, graduated from Waverly High School, Waverly, Iowa in 1963, and Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Waterloo, Iowa in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Clarkson College, Omaha, Nebraska in 1985. Beverly and Jim moved around the United States while he was active duty with the United States Air Force and she was a nurse working in various capacities. Her final job was with UNMC where she worked as a cancer research coordinator. Upon retirement, Beverly enjoyed being a loving wife, mom and grandma.